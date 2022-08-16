Reactions to Adrien Broner's announcement yesterday (August 15) have been a mixed bag. The champion boxer was slated to go head-to-head with Omar Figueroa Jr. this Saturday (August 20), but he shared that he decided not to move forward due to mental health concerns. In a post to Instagram, Broner wrote, "Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring.

"I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with they boxing career and that is something I won’t do," he continued. "Just pray for me I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again."



Christian Petersen / Staff / Getty Images

Sports star Ryan Garcia has come forward in the past to speak about the mental health issues he has faced, so it came as no surprise that he tweeted a message of support to Broner.

"Love you AB, i know it’s not easy to step back and take time from the ring, but no doubt taking this time you will come back healthier and stronger," Garcia penned. "Focusing on your mental health is not weakness it’s strength. You got my support #MentalHealthAwareness." It wasn't a sentiment that Gervonta Davis subscribed to.

Davis seemingly reacted to Broner's news without outwardly mentioning his name. According to Davis, mental health shouldn't be an excuse to get out of "stuff." He wrote, "Yo ass just a b*tch."

