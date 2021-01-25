At 22 years old, Ryan Garcia is considered to be one of the best young boxers in the entire world. He is fresh off of a win against Luke Campbell, which helped propel his overall record to 21-0. Many have been anticipating a matchup against the likes of Gervonta Davis, although now, it seems like he could be participating in a match against one of the most legendary boxers of all-time.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Garcia revealed that he would be fighting against Manny Pacquiao, who has 50 more fights than him and 20 more years on him, as well. While there have been no official announcements regarding the potential fight, Garcia appears to be confident that this thing is a done deal.

"A dream turned reality," Garcia said. "It’s an honor to share the Ring with @mannypacquiao I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best Man Winning."

This fight doesn't really make sense for Garcia or Pacquiao given where they are in each other's careers. Regardless, it seems like this has always been a dream of Garcia's, and based on his IG post Garcia will do everything to make this happen.

Stay tuned for updates on the potential fight, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Tim Warner/Getty Images