Boxing champion Ryan Garcia, fresh off his knockout win over Javier Fortuna two weeks ago, has found himself back in the spotlight. The 23-year-old star took to Twitter on Thursday, with a controversial statement that shocked and angered the public. "Jack Harlow the new Kanye," he tweeted. "When I listen to Jack Harlow’s bars in his songs it reminds me of Kanye west back in the day, he has catchy bars, why the overreacting…"

Harlow, one of the most promising young stars in hip hop right now, is fresh off the release of his album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which debuted to mixed reviews from critics and fans. While the album had standouts such as "First Class" and "Dua Lipa", it was evident Harlow had work to do in finding his voice earlier in his career.

Garcia, one of the brightest young talents in boxing right now, is currently pursuing fights with other big-name stars like Gevonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez. While his music taste is now under fire, there is no denying his ability in the boxing ring. The Mexican-American star sits with a 23-0 record, with 19 of those wins via knockout.

Harlow has mentioned in past interviews that Kanye's style of rapping heavily influenced the development of his music. In turn, West has spoken highly of Harlow, calling him one of the best performers in the world after the release of his hit "Nail Tech."