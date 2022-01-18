Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers have split after four years together, an exclusive report from PEOPLE reveals. The Star actress and the Straight Outta Compton performer are said to be taking some time to focus on their personal growth but will remain in touch.

"They're taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends," a source shared with the outlet.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

The 29-year-old Sacramento native will be appearing in two forthcoming Netflix films – The Uglies opposite The Kissing Booth star Joey King, and alongside Bring It On lead Gabrielle Union in Perfect Find.

Destiny, for her part, has been keeping busy with her role in a new indie film called Flint Strong after wrapping filming on Star last year.

Back in 2019, the pair spoke about how their relationship blossomed over the years with We the Urban, sharing that they first met back in 2015 after crossing paths at a Teen Vogue party.

"For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world 'I love this person and I'm happy!" Destiny explained when speaking about keeping their love affair low-key. "For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world 'I love this person and I'm happy!"

Powers also provided some insight, adding, "It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it's a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it's powerful."

Check back in with HNHH for future updates on Ryan Destiny, Keith Powers, and your other favourite celebrity couples.

[Via]