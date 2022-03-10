The 911 call has officially been released from Ryan Coogler's detainment in Atlanta at a Bank Of America when an employee thought the Black Panther director was robbing them. As you'll hear on the call, even the 911 operator didn't seem to believe that there was any crime happening, telling the employee that he "might just want to be discreet."

News broke this weekend that Ryan Coogler, one of the hottest directors in Hollywood right now, was detained at a bank in Atlanta, being placed in handcuffs as a teller assumed he was trying to rob them. Coogler had handed a note to the employee, asking for a specific amount to be withdrawn from his account. On the call, the employee says that she handed him a piece of identification from California, but she didn't even read his name before going to the back to call her manager, and then the cops.

"I told my manager that I didn't feel comfortable so he told me to call the police," said the employee before reading Coogler's note aloud. "It just says, 'I wanna withdraw $12,000, just be discreet.'"



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The operator seemed confused and asked if Coogler was an actual customer or if he was trying to rob the bank, to which the employee responded that he had a debit card and identification. She revealed that when she tried asking Coogler questions about how he wanted the money, the director responded, "Just look at the note." The teller confirmed that Coogler didn't have any weapons before describing what he was wearing.

The operator didn't seem to be too concerned about what was happening, confirming that Coogler's information was not verified before telling the employee, "He might just wanna be discreet but I have police around."

The teller responded, "Yeah, I mean, he might but he's just being weird."

The director was placed in handcuffs and put in a police car when he told the officers to Google his name to see why they were making a massive mistake. He ended up being released but this has to have been extremely traumatic to live through. We're thankful that Ryan is still with us.

