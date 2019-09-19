Ryan Clark is one of the more outspoken personalities on ESPN and he has never been scared to tell it like it is. Clark used to play in the NFL so he's more than qualified to speak about players and how well they are performing out on the field. During Wednesday's taping of ESPN's Get Up!, Clark took issue with a monologue given by ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum and unleashed a nice little monologue of his own.

Essentially, Finebaum made the case that the New York Giants are a horrible team although Eli Manning should be praised for being a classy player and giving up his starting role. From there, Finebaum began to disparage Cam Newton, saying the Caroline Panthers QB is finished and is dragging his team into the abyss. Clark was incredibly unhappy with this take and let his feelings be known.

"We just spoke glowingly about—not we, Paul just spoke glowingly about Eli Manning and he had been a dud for the last four years. You want to talk about bringing a franchise down? Eli has ruined that franchise," Clark said. "So we gotta take out how we feel about a dude because he’s a Manning, because we love him, because he gives us this, 'Aw shucks you can do whatever you want to me and I’m going to be okay about it.' That’s not true. If we’re looking at it right now, Cam has more left than Eli has had for years."

As soon as the rant started making the rounds on social media, fans began siding with Clark all while roasting Finebaum for his ignorant take. Below you can find some of the best reactions to the clip.