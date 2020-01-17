Rvssian Calls Upon Swae Lee, Young Thug, & Shenseea For Dancehall-Themed Hit "IDKW"

Jamaican producer and Head Concussion Records CEO, Rvssian has single-handedly curated his own distinguishable sound that sets him apart from any other world producer in the game right now. His blend of musical influences has allowed his work to bleed into several genres including Latin trap, reggaeton, dancehall, hip-hop, and more. From working with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Moneybagg Yo, Kevin Gates, Myke Towers, and more he's become a trusted contributor to some huge records.

Now, the Vybz Cartel collaborator is back with another one-off single featuring the likes of Swae Lee, Young Thug, and Shenseea on a collaborative hit entitled, "IDKW." The uptempo track features multiple elements found in today's popular dancehall songs from high-pitched synth cords and Latin guitar melodies blended over a rhythmic bassline.

Shenseea kicks off the song with the pre-chorus delivered in her soothing vocal cadence then collaborates with Swae on the hook before he performs the first verse of the track. Young Thug then introduces himself as "Sex," one of his many monikers before rapping his verse. Lastly, Shenseea's authenticates the track with her patois-written rhymes.

With Rvssian rumored to have some files with Drake in the stash, we could expect more heat in the near future coming from the super-producer. Check out Rvssian's "IDKW" featuring Swae Lee, Young Thug, and Shenseea in the streaming link provided below.

Quotable Lyrics

(Young Thug)

You ain't got to have a mil' for me to like you

It's all about the appeal and all the nice shoes

All dem h*es hating on you throwing the rice, boo

But you can spend a half million, they ain't like you

They watch me turn you up and now they want to fight you

I watch you ball on all dem b***hes just like Caillou

Fuck you in the daytime and the night too

Bend your back, I want it face down like an iPhone