mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RV Drops Off His New Mixtape "Rico Vondelle"

Aron A.
April 17, 2021 16:50
7 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Rico Vondelle
RV

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

RV shares his new mixtape with appearances from Abra Cadabra, Headie One, Backroad Gee, and more.


Though Headie One has witnessed tons of international success in the last year, his frequent collaborator RV is striving to make a similar impact. The North London rapper is the latest to put on for his ends with his latest project, Rico Vondelle. Stacked with fifteen songs in total, the rapper offers a potent and strong introduction for anyone whose unaware. For day one fans, it offers a better glimpse into the depth of his artistry.

The drill-centric body of work does include a slew of collaborations with many familiar faces from the drill scene such as Abra Cadabra, Headie One, of course, Yxng Bane, Frosty, K-Trap, Chip, Backroad Gee, and more.

Check out the latest project from RV below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES RV Drops Off His New Mixtape "Rico Vondelle"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject