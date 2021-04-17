RV Drops Off His New Mixtape "Rico Vondelle"

Though Headie One has witnessed tons of international success in the last year, his frequent collaborator RV is striving to make a similar impact. The North London rapper is the latest to put on for his ends with his latest project, Rico Vondelle. Stacked with fifteen songs in total, the rapper offers a potent and strong introduction for anyone whose unaware. For day one fans, it offers a better glimpse into the depth of his artistry.

The drill-centric body of work does include a slew of collaborations with many familiar faces from the drill scene such as Abra Cadabra, Headie One, of course, Yxng Bane, Frosty, K-Trap, Chip, Backroad Gee, and more.

Check out the latest project from RV below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.