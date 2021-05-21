Ruth B. Sings About Feelings That Won't Fade In "Die Fast"

Ahead of the June release for Ruth B.'s second studio album, titled Moments in Between, the singer drops glossy new track "Die Fast." "Die Fast" is the second single to be released from Moments in Between and it's easy to see why. Ruth B. croons of a topic relatable to many, the theme of being in your feelings about a romance, or situation that is on and off.

The new release is full of clever lyrics right from the start. Ruth B. sings "It's a never-ending story, we end up where we begin." She sings this line amongst other lyrics with such conviction, that it's difficult to not be hooked on her vocal delivery that compliments the minimal orchestra-heavy production-- although, the production is still perhaps just as bright as her vocals are.

The complications related to love and its ups and downs are thematic throughout the song. The Canadian-born artist continues to sing of the dilemma with lyrics like "It's a losing game, we always end up at the start."

Ruth B. first garnered recognition for her gold certified debut studio album Safe Haven, which consists of notable songs such as "Lost Boy" and "Superficial Love." With the release of Moments in Between, Ruth B. is also planning a tour to support the album's release. Dates are to be announced as the album date approaches nearer.

Check out the Alberta-born singer's last release, "Situations" here if you missed it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Picture perfect doesn't last

Wanna leave you in the past

My love for you just won't die fast

My love for you just won't die fast