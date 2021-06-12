Ruth B. Returns With Her Sophomore Effort "Moments In Between"

Ruth B.'s rise into the limelight has been unique and inspiring to watch. The Ethiopian-Canadian singer/songwriter transformed Vine virality of her eventual hit single "Lost Boy" into a debut project Safe Haven, released in 2017. Determined to take her time on its follow-up effort, she waited four years to curate the sound of her next project.

Her sophomore album Moments In Between does just that, offering listeners updates on what's been going on in her life since Safe Haven. “The dynamic of these songs is funny, because they come from very different points in my life,” the singer, born Ruth Berhe, told Apple Music.

She continued, “I really struggled with how to combine these two moments, and I thought maybe I would just have to restart and bin all the songs I wrote in New York. But eventually, we made it work, because it's just about being real. This is life: Sometimes you're exploring New York and having great times, and other times you're cooped up in your house during quarantine.”

Listen to Ruth explore these feelings on Moments in Between. Of course, let us know if you're rocking with it down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Princess Peach

2. Holiday Interlude

3. Holiday

4. Situation

5. Sweet Chamomile

6. Favourite

7. Spaceship

8. Die Fast

9. Dirty Nikes

10. Moments in Between

11. Share