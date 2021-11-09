According to a recent report by People, a crew member working on the set of Alec Baldwin's Rust, is in danger of losing an arm after being bitten by a poisonous, brown recluse spider.

Rust, which was halted in its tracks after Baldwin accidentally shot and killed filmmaker Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun he believed was "cold" or loaded with blanks, has come under great scrutiny in the last few weeks. After Hutchins' tragic death, claims of unsafe set conditions (especially concerning guns) arose. Some crew members pushed back against any claims of wrongdoing (with Baldwin's co-sign), but the facts are that the film's armorer is under investigation, as it was revealed Baldwin's prop gun was actually loaded with at least one live round.

Now, with news that Jason Miller, "a pipe rigger and lamp operator on the film's wrap team," may lose an arm after being bit by a brown recluse, the Rust set conditions seem even more dangerous.

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

According to a GoFundMe set up by Miller's family, Miller suffered severe symptoms just days after the initial bite, and has undergone numerous surgeries in an attempt to save his arm.

"In a matter of days he experienced severe symptoms including necrosis of his arm and sepsis. He has been hospitalized and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation," Miller's family wrote. "It will be a very long road to recovery for Jason if the medical team at Abq Lovelace is able to save his arm. If under worse circumstances he loses his arm, this is a life-changing and devastating event for Jason and his family."

People reported that Miller's GoFundMe campaign has already raised $8,400, $3,400 more than their $5,000 goal, but it is unclear if the financial assistance will be enough to save his arm.

