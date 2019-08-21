Avengers: Endgame, or as Marvel fans are now quick to note, the highest-grossing movie of all-time, has been out for months now, but fans still have pressing questions. The Russo brothers recently appeared on WIRED’s series, Tech Support, to take a shot at answering some of those questions. The two directors opted to rebrand the show, “Avengers Support,” for the episode in accordance with their appearance.

Right from the jump, the focus is put on “the Snap.” One fan asked for an explanation of how much time has passed and how characters have aged; to which, Anthony Russo replied, “Anybody who did go away at the Snap, when they come back, they come back at the moment they went away.” As for why the brothers chose five years as the time to have passed after “the Snap,” Anthony said “We wanted to pick a time that was long enough to force everybody to move on. We wanted everybody to go through a life cycle where they had to commit to an existence where this was their new reality. Five years seemed like the right amount of time for that.”

The two went on to answer questions about how Peter Parker and his friends were affected by the events of Endgame, Captain America and the Soul Stone, and “pass” on a question about Tony Stark’s death.

You can check out the full video below.