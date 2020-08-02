This is one of the more gruesome stories we've come across in recent memory. As reported by Mirror, Russian rapper Andy Cartwright was dismembered by his wife in front of their toddler. Then, his wife allegedly stored his organs in the washing machine while keeping his body in a fridge. Andy Cartwright, real name Alexander Yushko and his wife, Marina Kukha, lived in St Petersburg.

Kukha admitted to investigators that she did dismember her husband, although she claims she did not kill him. Her story is that the rapper died of a drug overdose, which she described as an, “inglorious death.” To hide the death, she used a hacksaw, knife, hammer, plastic bowl, and chopping board to dismember Cartwright's body over a period of four days. Their 2-year-old son was allegedly home during the entire ordeal. While the rapper's friends did say he struggled with alcohol at times, they did not corroborate Kukha's claims of drug use. Authorities believe her mother was also involved, and have ordered her to remain in the city during the investigation. Kukha is expected to take a polygraph test as part of the investigation. She claimed that she found a syringe next to Cartwright's body.