The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to march on. While Biden has repeatedly said that the United States would not engage in a direct war with Russia, the US has been delivering billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine in order to bolster its defenses. This aid seems to have slowed Russia's advance, but now it seems Russia is escalating the conflict once more.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Russia has resumed its attacks on Ukraine's capital. In the early hours of Sunday morning, Russia struck at least two residential buildings in Kyiv, all while Russian troops consolidated their gains in the east of the country.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A member of the Ukrainian parliament, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said that "according to prelim data 14 missiles were launched against Kyiv region and Kyiv." Members of the Associated Press watched as emergency services rescued civilians and attempted to put out fires. The mayor of the city said that one of the missile strikes had hit a nine-story apartment building, and that "there are people under the rubble."

The details in regards to casualties remain murky. At first, Mayor Klitschko said that two people had been hospitalized. Later, however, Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said that one person had been killed and at least six other people were wounded.

The attacks this morning mark the first bombardment of Kyiv by Russia since June 5. There have also been reported explosions in the Ukranian city of Cherkasy. No further details have been given, but an attack on the city would be the first since Russia's initial invasion in February.

[via]