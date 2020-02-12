When Russell Wilson and Ciara started dating, his mom had some words of wisdom for him about Ciara's son from her previous relationship with Future. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been together for awhile now. The couple first started dating back in 2015, and by the following year, they had tied the knot in the summer of 2016. Their relationship has been the topic of conversation on many occasions, most notably due to Ciara's previous relationship with ex-fiancé and notorious ladies man, Future. Ciara and Future were together from 2013-2015, and in that time, the couple welcomed their son, Future Zahir Wilburn. When Ciara had moved on to Russell, Future Jr. was just a baby, and Russell's mother, Tammy Wilson, had some strong feelings about how Russell needed to treat the Ciara's son.

Tammy appeared on Sonya and Dell Curry's Raising Fame podcast this week, where she revealed her first thoughts about Ciara. "I was like, 'Doesn't she have a kid?'" Tammy told the hosts, noting that she can't judge anyone for their circumstances. She then shared what she told Russell: "If you're really serious about it, then you have to love that kid as if it were your own. Even if that means giving that kid your name." She goes on to explain, "If you're going to be with someone who has a kid, you can't treat that kid any differently than if he were yours."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It looks like Russell listened to his mama, as he and Ciara have been going strong for years. In 2017, Ciara and Russell welcomed their own child together, a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson, and the couple also recently announced that they're expecting their second child together. Mothers really do know best.