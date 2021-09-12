Last offseason, rumors were running rampant when it comes to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. There were reports that he was fed up with head coach Pete Carroll and that a trade could very well be in the works. Eventually, these tensions subsided as the Seahawks recruited more talent that ultimately allowed Wilson to feel more confident in the team.

As of writing this article, the Seahawks are currently playing their season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, and Wilson seems to be in his typical groove. Ahead of this game, Wilson's future with the team was given an update by reporter Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. As he explained, the Seahawks are okay for now, however, if their season is a failure, we could see Wilson in a new jersey in 2022.

“Things are going swimmingly," Rapoport said. "Right now, relationship good with General Manager John Schneider and with the coach Pete Carroll. It is clear: it is a make or break year for Seattle. Russ wants to cook. He wants to throw it a little bit. We will see who won the power struggle between him and Pete Carroll based on how they do today. If things go well, Wilson could end up finishing his career in Seattle. If not, they could look to trade him after this season.”

Of course, a lot would have to happen for a trade to occur, although you can't be too careful if you're the Seahawks. The team hasn't had a ton of playoff success since 2015 when they lost in the Super Bowl to the Patriots. Now, they are looking to become contenders again, and when you have a talent like Wilson, you can't afford to squander the opportunity.