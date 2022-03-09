Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL when he is healthy and given a solid offensive line. Unfortunately, the Seahawks hadn't been giving him the latter over the past couple of years, and it was becoming clear that Wilson was annoyed with his predicament. With that being said, trade rumors started to become plentiful, and yesterday, Seahawks fans had their worst nightmares become a reality.

Wilson was effectively traded to the Denver Broncos for Shelby Harris, Drew Lock, Noah Fant, and a plethora of draft picks. It was a huge move that will essentially make the Broncos contenders in the AFC. Broncos fans are certainly elated about this, all while Seahawks fans will now have to pick up the pieces.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there is now a crucial update on this trade. Essentially, Wilson has officially signed his no-trade clause, and he has even passed his physical. This means that the trade is one step closer to becoming official. Once the other three players involved in the trade pass their own physicals, then Wilson will officially become a member of the Broncos.

So far, Wilson has yet to comment on the deal, although once things are set in stone, we're sure he will have some sort of statement for the Seahawks faithful.

In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL.