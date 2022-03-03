When you're at the top of your game with a Super Bowl win under your belt, it will cost to keep your physique in tip-top shape. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently joined his superstar wife Ciara on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where the power couple spoke about their loving family and prospective careers. The famed quarterback is a favorite among NFL fans and it came as no surprise that he revealed he pays a pretty penny to keep his body in its best condition.

Wilson spoke about how much he spends in one year with the hopes of continuing his football career for another decade.

According to Wilson, he spends $1 million per year on his body, alone.

"It's a process. It's a lifestyle. I think that when you're trying to play as long as I'm trying to play — I'm trying to play to 45, 12 more years — for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded on that," the 33-year-old sports star said. "It's been an amazing journey for me so far."

Wilson has previously spoken about his rigorous schedule, emphasizing that he has a workout almost every day with a heavy focus placed on recovery.

Check out Russell Wilson and Ciara on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.