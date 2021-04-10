Russell Wilson and Ciara have no problem publicizing their love for each other out in the open. Their relationship has been well-documented in the public eye, with the couple recently being featured as the cover stars of GQ magazine's Lover's Edition. The Seattle Seahawks player has proven to be a super proud dad and husband, taking to his Instagram page Friday (April 10) to share a snap of the family's children on Easter Day.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The pro-athlete posted an adorable throwback photo of last weekend's Easter holiday showing his three children shared with the R&B songstress posing with the Easter Bunny in their Sunday's best.

In the photo, the youngest member of the family Win Harrison rocks a matching outfit with his big brother Future Jr., Ciara's son shared with Atlanta rapper Future. The 6-year-old can be seen affectionately clutching 6-month old Win as they posed for the photo.



Image via Russell Wilson/Instagram

Sienna Princess, the first biological child of the couple, was all smiles as she sat next to her brother. "Our babies," wrote Wilson in the caption of the photo. He tagged his wife in the snap, who also shared the photo on her respective Instagram story.

Ciara shared videos and photos from the holiday on her own social media. The family celebrated the holiday with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and 20-month-old Capri. "What a Lovely Day," she captioned the photoset of the families playing games together and hunting for Easter eggs.

Swipe through the photos above. The couple recently appeared together on Ciara's Level Up Apple Music radio show where he confessed he fell in love with his wife years before ever meeting her.

