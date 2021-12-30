Russell Wilson had a very successful start to his career in the NFL as he immediately won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately, this success tapered off after going to a second Super Bowl in 2015. Wilson always has a solid start to the season, but the team trails off at the end. This year, the Seahawks have had numerous problems on the field, and there are rumors that Wilson will want to bounce due to the team's lack of performance.

Wilson has been adamant that he wants to stay in Seattle and ride things out. At this point, it's hard to imagine Wilson playing for any other team, especially given all that he has done in the community.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

While speaking to reporters today, Wilson made the revealed what he hopes to do with the rest of his NFL career. As Bob Condotta reports, Wilson is looking to win three more Super Bowls to end his time in the league. He was also asked about whether or not he could do it in Seattle, and as it turns out, Wilson is hoping for this to be the case.

This should be good news for Seahawks fans who have been hyper-aware of Wilson's current predicament. Hopefully, these comments will help quell some of the rumors that continue to circulate.