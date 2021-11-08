Just a few weeks ago, Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury that left him on IR. This kept him out of the Seahawks lineup for a few weeks while Geno Smith took over. During that time, the Seahawks went on a losing streak and now, the Seahawks are struggling to stay afloat in a stacked NFC West Division.

Fans have been hoping for some good news on the Wilson front, and last week, they got some as it was revealed that Wilson had the pin taken out of his finger. Today, Wilson delivered some extra good news via a hype video on Twitter, which can be found below.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

As you can see, the video includes some dramatic music and some b-roll of Wilson dealing with the aftermath of his injury. There are also clips of him in Lambeau Field, which is essentially a confirmation that he will be back this weekend when his Seahawks take on the Packers who will presumably have Aaron Rodgers back. Wilson also wrote "It's time" as a caption for the video, which is the cherry on top for those who may be wondering if he is really back.

Either way, this is great news for the Seahawks and their fanbase, who now have something to look forward to going into week 10.