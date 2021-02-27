Rumors have been flowing this week about Russell Wilson and his current standing with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson has been with the team since the start of his career and he even won a Super Bowl with them back in 2014. Throughout the years, Wilson has turned into an elite superstar quarterback, that some fans believe is untouchable. That narrative seems to be dwindling, however, as there seems to be a rift between Wilson and the Seahawks franchise.

In a new report from The Athletic, it was revealed that Wilson has actually been annoyed with head coach Pete Carroll and his sons Nate and Brennan. The report states that Wilson feels like the Carroll's are never held accountable and it has led to a tumultuous few seasons.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This report comes after news that Wilson has approached the Seahawks with potential trade destinations if the team decides to move on. It's a pretty drastic turn of events especially when you consider how the team made Wilson the highest-paid quarterback in the league at the time, back in 2019.

There is no doubt that things are not looking good right now, and if Wilson can't repair his relationship with Carroll, then both sides could be inching towards a split. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news and updates from the NFL world.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

