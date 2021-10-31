Just a few weeks ago, Seahawks fans' worst nightmare came true as Russell Wilson went down with an injury. The star quarterback tore up his finger which led to surgery. Since that time, the Seahawks have been using Geno Smith, and they haven't had much success in doing so. It has been a rough season in Wilson's absence, and everyone around the team is eager for him to get back into playing shape.

There have been quite a few updates regarding Wilson over the past few weeks and each seems to be more optimistic than the last. In fact, it was recently reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Wilson could be back sooner than anticipated thanks to a new step in his recovery.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

“From NFL Game Day Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will have pins removed from his finger early this week, a very good sign for his recovery,” Rapaport explained. Simply put, Wilson will be getting his finger mobility back soon. This can only be a sign of good things to come although a timetable has yet to be revealed on when exactly Wilson can return.

Wilson is the backbone of the Seahawks franchise and they are going to need him to be back on the field soon if they want any outside chance at making it to the postseason. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL world.