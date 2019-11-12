Russell Wilson has been dominating this season and some believe he should be a lock to win the MVP trophy. While he is facing some stiff competition out there, it's clear that he is an elite quarterback who is deserving of every single penny he has made thus far. This past week, the Seahawks were able to give Wilson a brand new weapon in wide receiver Josh Gordon who was recently let go by the New England Patriots.

Last night, Gordon made his debut in a 27-24 win against the formerly undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Gordon had two catches for 27 yards and received some high praise from his QB after the game.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

“Josh Gordon has been a great addition to our team,” Wilson said following the game via Clutch Points. “We have a lot of great receivers and a lot of guys who can catch the football and make plays. He made some huge, huge catches today on third downs. He had the one slant to the right and I think another on the left. Just some of the plays he was making with confidence on big third downs to continue drives. He was great. He had a great week. It’s great to have him on our football team.”

With Gordon on the roster, it seems like the Seahawks are well on their way to bolstering the offense and could very well be a contender this season.