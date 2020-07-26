Star NFL safety Jamal Adams was in a public dispute with the New York Jets up until just yesterday. The team was refusing to give him an appropriate contract, and the safety was starting to grow tired of his treatment within the franchise. He eventually demanded a trade and at first, the Jets refused. However, that all changed as yesterday, Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed that Adams would be leaving the Jets in favor of the Seattle Seahawks, who are much more of a contending team than the Jets are.

Immediately after finding out about the deal, Seahawks Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter where he addressed Adams directly. In the tweet, Wilson simply said "Let's get it."

While Wilson was excited about the deal, Le'Veon Bell certainly was not. The running back went on Twitter and blasted Adams for recruiting him and then ditching. This led to a small exchange where Adams welcomed their matchup in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

As for the Seahawks, they are a team trying to bolster their defense ahead of next season. Their offense was spectacular last season and with Adams in the backfield, they will certainly be a much more well-rounded squad.

Let us know what you thought of the trade, in the comments below.