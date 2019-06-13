Kevin Durant went down with a horrific ruptured Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals which had the whole league in a state of shock. Durant recently had surgery on his Achilles and is now expected to miss the entire 2019-2020 season. Having said that, the Warriors still have an opportunity to win the NBA championship as long as they can pull off the Game 6 win against the Toronto Raptors tonight. If they can manage that, they would force a seventh game which would be a winner-takes-all grudge match.

With KD on the path to recovery, Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson is trying to look at the positive side of Durant and not so much the negative. Wilson took to Twitter this morning where he appeared upset at the fact that the media was constantly showing Durant go down instead of showing off all of his highlights.

As a fellow athlete, Wilson is understandably sensitive to the fact that injuries can be a devastating part of anyone's career and sometimes can define an athlete. Durant will be going into free agency this Summer and could stand to lose some money based on his condition.

Wilson was recently given the largest contract in football so he knows exactly what it's like to be due for a big payday.