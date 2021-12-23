Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when he is healthy. Unfortunately, this season has been a downer for Wilson and the Seahawks as they have not been able to sustain any sort of momentum. As it stands, the Seahawks are currently 5-9 on the season, and they are guaranteed to have their first losing season in about a decade.

Many believe that Wilson's problems at QB have stemmed from his finger injury which led to surgery earlier in the season. Wilson had to miss four weeks during this time, and since coming back, the Seahawks have not been able to sustain any sort of consistency.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In a report from journalist Gregg Bell, Wilson spoke about his injury from earlier in the year and how he's felt since. Wilson went on to say that while he did feel off during his first two games back, he feels fine now, and that the lack of success is simply an execution thing. As for the first two games of the season prior to his injury, Wilson felt like he was playing the best football of his life. While some might disagree with this, you have to love Wilson's confidence about his abilities.

This season is a write-off for the Seahawks, however, they can always run it back next year. Rumors will certainly follow Wilson in the offseason, but for now, his heart still seems to be in Seattle.