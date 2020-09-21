Sports fans will always lock in their favorite players no matter what anyone else thinks. Throughout the history of the NFL, there have been dozens of quarterbacks that have captured the attention of football fans near and far as they etch themselves into NFL history, and currently, there is a debate brewing about who would take that top title in today's generation. Aside from Russell Wilson being known as Ciara's husband and the loving family man who cherishes his wife and kids, the Seattle Seahawks player's name has been tossed into the "best quarterback" conversation—and he has crowned himself with the No. 1 spot.



Kevin C. Cox / Staff / Getty Images

On Friday (September 19), Russell Wilson was asked if he believes he's the best QB in the league. “Do I think I’m the best quarterback in the NFL? I believe so, without a doubt," he told sportscaster Dan Patrick. Days prior to Wilson's statement, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lavished the QB with a hefty compliment.

"Honestly, I think he's in a way underrated by the media or the fans, I don't know. But I don't really see anybody better than this player," Belichick said. "This guy is a tremendous player." Of course, football fans have added their opinions left and right, and 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes's name came up more than once. Who do you think is the best QB in the league?

