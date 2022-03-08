Insane news came across the ticker today as it was revealed just about 30 minutes ago that Russell Wilson would be traded to the Denver Broncos, pending his own approval. Of course, there had been rumors of a trade for quite some time, but no one actually thought it would come to fruition and truly materialize.

Now, Wilson will be taking his talents to the AFC West, where he will get to play against Patrick Mahomes, twice per year. He will also have to go against teams like the Raiders and Chargers, who have shown increased strength over these past couple of seasons.

With all of this in mind, it should come as absolutely zero surprise that social media is buzzing right now. Fans and pundits are pretty shocked about what has just gone down, and rightfully so. After all, Wilson was embedded in Seattle culture, but now, he will be leaving for a team that has struggled mightily ever since the departure of Peyton Manning. You can see some of the funniest tweets, down below.

