Russell Wilson is no longer a member of the Seattle Seahawks after spending a full decade with the team. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on Tuesday afternoon, and it is very much a trade that still has people reeling. It is hard to imagine a player of Wilson's caliber being traded like that, however, Wilson and the Seahawks were in the midst of a divorce, and a trade seemed like the best option for all parties.

In the aftermath of the trade, fans have been wondering what Wilson would say. Some players will offer a lengthy Instagram post following their departure from a team, and in the end, it usually gets fans emotional.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Today, however, Wilson decided to go with a much simpler approach as he wrote "SEATTLE, I Love You. Forever Grateful. #3." That is all he had to say about his 10 years with the franchise, however, there is always the possibility that he offers up even more words in the near future. After all, he called Seattle his home for a very long time, and it is probably very difficult for him to say goodbye after all of these years.

It remains to be seen how Wilson will play with his new team, however, they certainly have the pieces to be solid from the jump. Hopefully, Wilson won't have any remorse about facilitating this latest deal.