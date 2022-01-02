The Seattle Seahawks will consider parting with either Pete Carroll or Russell Wilson after this season, according to ESPN. This would make Sunday's game against the Lions at Lumen Field the duo's last contest together in Seattle.

"There is a leaguewide feeling, according to sources, that Carroll and Wilson will not be together again next season, which would represent the end of one of the most successful head coach/quarterback duos in NFL history," Shefter reported, Sunday.



Naomi Baker / Getty Images

Carroll and the Seahawks drafted Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The team went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos.

Wilson admitted to reporters, last week, that he understands his time in Seattle may be coming to an end.

"I know for me personally, I hope it's not my last game [in Seattle], but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL," he said. "So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. So that's my focus and that's my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys. We've got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

