Among the many faces at this weekend's star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty were Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, who didn't hesitate to keep the evening going in full swing once they returned to their own abode following the function.

As the NY Post reports, the "1, 2 Step" singer stunned in a richly coloured gown that boasted plenty of sultry cutouts, while her man looked as stylish as ever in a black suit. "An afterparty with you is My Type a Party," the mother of three captioned a clip of their looks that was uploaded to her Instagram feed.

Kevin Mazur/VF22/Getty Images

The quick video begins with Ciara posing solo, showing off her outfit of the night, then cuts to another shot of Wilson kissing her cheek while running his hands up and down her semi-exposed figure. "Turn up the heat," "Love the chemistry," and "I know that's right! Wife type Vibes," are among the comments left by friends and fans.

Other athletes in attendance at the famous VF bash were Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (and his wife Kelly), as well as Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (along with girlfriend Olivia Culpo).





Earlier this month, the Wilsons posted a picture-perfect photo to their social media pages in celebration of the family patriarch signing a deal with the Broncos. "I came here for one reason, and that’s to win," the NFL star told fans during his introductory press conference.

Read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite stars.

