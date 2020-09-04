It's round the clock cycles now that Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their newborn, Win Wilson, into the world. The superstar, blended family continues to grow and both the singer and NFL star can't help but show off adorable videos and images of their children. Russell shared a video to his Instagram page that showed him cuddling with his newborn son. Win is certainly his father's mini-me, and Ciara held the title of the director as she filmed her boys sharing some time together as Win kept the loving parents awake.

"Win be like... 'y’all thought y’all was about to sleep?!:)'...'it’s turn up time!' Ciara joked in the comments. "Him so precious!" Ciara's good friend Vanessa Bryant couldn't get enough of Win's cuteness. "Win is on that 3TTT! @ciara," Vanessa wrote, adding "Awe. So sweet. Love you guys."

Even though they just welcomed Win into the world, it seems as if Russell is more than excited to keep the baby news coming. He told Ciara, "We're going to have more of these little things." She didn't reject the idea, but she replied, "OK, sit down." Check out Russell Wilson and his mini-me Baby Win below.