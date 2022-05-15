Russell Wilson and Ciara have come under fire from PETA after adopting a new puppy that didn't come from a shelter. The organization explained its criticism in a statement provided to TMZ, after the couple announced on Instagram that they were naming their new dog Bronco.

“Meet… BRONCO,” Ciara wrote on Instagram with a video holding up the puppy. “The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie :)”

“The sweetest surprise. I love you, baby," she added, noting that it was a Mother's Day present from her husband.



PETA responded to the video, claiming that Wilson and Ciara lowered the chances of a shelter dog being adopted.

“Mother dogs are often locked inside filthy cages and bred over and over until their bodies give out. One, Two Step mistake by killing a shelter dog’s chances of finding a home,” PETA told TMZ, referencing Ciara’s hit song: “1, 2 Step.”

The continued: “PETA is calling on the couple to Level Up on kindness by adopting a companion for this pup instead of fueling the homeless-animal crisis.”

Wilson and Ciara's dog is named after the NFL quarterback's new team, the Denver Broncos. The former Super Bowl champion was traded from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for several draft picks, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant, earlier this year.

Check out Wilson and Ciara's new dog below.





