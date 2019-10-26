The world may have been frustrated with Kanye West on Friday over his delayed Jesus Is King release, but it was a much more relaxed October 25 for Russell Wilson and wife Ciara. Friday marked the singer's 34th birthday and these two made sure to celebrate in style. The husband and wife often share their loved up moments on social media, making them a regular fixture for the "relationship goals" hashtag. Keeping up with their reputation, the football star shared a loving birthday message n honor of Ciara's big day.

"Since the moment I met you you’ve gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back. ❤️ @Ciara." The singer shared a few photos from their trip and showed love to Russell by writing, "Exactly where I wanted to be on my B Day!❤️ Babe, you’re the best planner! You’re always so thoughtful. Being in your arms is all I need! Truly grateful. #BirthdayLove." Swipe through the photos to see these two on their yacht vacation and to get a glimpse into what presents Russell bestowed upon his bride, including a Hermés Birkin bag.