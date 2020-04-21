Russell Westbrook is easily one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA and his prowess on the court led him to a huge deal with Jordan Brand. As of right now, Westbrook has the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 as well as the less expensive Jordan Westbrook One Take. Now, the Houston Rockets star is giving these silhouettes two distinct colorways that will pay homage to Westbrook's late childhood friend, Khelcey Barrs III.

For those who don't know, Russ is always writing KB 3 on his shoes and in many respects, he has dedicated his entire career to his best friend. When it comes to the Why Not Zer0.3, we are met with a brown and green upper with numerous nods to Barrs, particularly on the side tab in which it says "KB 3.| Meanwhile, the Jordan Westbrook One Take version will have an all over volt upper, making it the louder of the two shoes.

If you're looking to cop the Why Not Zer0.3, it will be dropping on May 11th. As for the One Take, it is slated to come out during the summer months, when the weather is warmer and the courts are open.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike