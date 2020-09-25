Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best players in the NBA, as proven by his ability at picking up triple-doubles seemingly at will. Westbrook has been signed to Jordan Brand for some time now and he has even received his own signature shoe. Despite this, he is still trying to leave his mark on some well-established models, as seen by his latest Jordan x Converse "Why Not" pack. This two-sneaker pack features unique variations of the Air Jordan 16 and Converse Chuck 70.

As you can see from the official images below, the Jordan 16 features a black upper while the Chuck 70 is cream and black on the tongue. Each model has some chain-link embossing over the top, which is meant to be a reference to the chain nets found at outdoor courts. Overall, it makes both of these shoes unique and if you're a Russ fan, this pack is a must-cop.

If you're interested in picking up this pack, you will be able to do so as of October 2nd, when these release in tandem on the Nike SKRS App for $425 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike