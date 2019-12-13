Russell Westbrook has been known for his colorful signature shoes and heading into 2020, he has yet another on the way. The Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 was a wild shoe that came with tons of material and various different color schemes. Now, Westbrook is coming back with yet another signature model in the Jordan Why Not Zer0.3. The initial images of the sneaker have finally been released to the public and all we have to say is "wow."

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe is incredibly comfortable and contains various materials and textures. It appears as though this particular pair is for kids which makes a ton of sense when you consider the colors and patterns that are being used. When it comes to the silhouette, this shoe is incredibly similar to the Why Not Zer0.2 although this one is just a little bit less geometric.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping on Thursday, January 2nd for an undisclosed price. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether you plan on copping for the court.

Image via Nike

