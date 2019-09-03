Jordan Brand unleashed the final colorway of Russell Westbrook's second signature sneaker on Tuesday, featuring a lively mashup of all the colorful Why Not Zer0.2 designs. Westbrook first debuted the exclusive sneaker on the court when the Thunder and Blazers kicked off their first-round series, but select pairs released today via Nike SNKRS.

The special edition "Own The Chaos" Why Not Zer0.2, limited to just 500 pairs, comes equipped with mismatching outer halves while the inner portions of the silhouette come in a stark white.

The left sneaker nods to Westbrook's Mario Kart PE with it's rainbow midsole, along with elephant print detailing, pink and black checkers, hits of plaid, and more. Meanwhile, the outer portion of the right sneaker features elements of the Toad PE, inspired by Princess Peach's most loyal attendant, as well as details taken from the Andre Agassi PE, Valentine's Day PE and Westbrook's other on-court exclusives.

Continue scrolling for some more official images.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Chaos”

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Chaos”

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Chaos”

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Chaos”

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Chaos”

Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 “Own The Chaos”