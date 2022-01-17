Russell Westbrook has been having a difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers. From turnovers to poor shooting, Russ has been the worst version of himself, and fans are starting to grow tired of the poor performances. Of course, this isn't all Westbrook's fault, however, he simply hasn't contributed enough for this Lakers team to really be taken seriously as title contenders.

Westbrook has been adamant about defending himself in the media, and he has also taken responsibility for his own play. Recently, however, the Twitter slander against Russ was so strong that his brother Ray decided to get involved. Over the weekend, Ray participated in a large Twitter spaces discussion, and it led to interesting arguments about what's happening with the point guard.

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

“I’m a realist when it comes to basketball. Yes, he turns the ball over. Yes, he misses layups. But y’all on here really talking some straight bullshit,” Ray said. “I’m not going to let somebody come on here just to slander my brother.”

While Ray tried his best to make good points, others were simply not standing for it. In the clips below, you can hear fans ridiculing Ray's praise for DeAndre Jordan and Steven Adams, all while trying to suggest that Russ needs glasses. It was all ridiculous and at times disrespectful, which is what we come to expect from NBA Twitter at this point.

If you're a Lakers fan, there is a lot to be frustrated about right now, although there are still 39 games left to be played. With that in mind, time is still on the team's side, at least for now.