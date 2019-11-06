Russell Westbrook is in the midst of easing into his role with the Houston Rockets and continues to be a triple-double machine. Whether you agree with the way he plays the game is beside the point. Westbrook is a top 10 player in the NBA right now and his status and one of the league's best has earned him a contract with Jordan Brand. At the beginning of the year, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.2 was introduced to the world and so far, there have been a plethora of colorways to make it to the market.

The latest Why Not Zer0.2 to be revealed is meant to celebrate Russell Westbrook's 31st birthday on November 12th. This colorway is appropriately called "Birthday" and features an arrangement of yellow, olive, red, and black throughout the peculiar and unorthodox silhouette. It's one of the shoes that you really have to try on before making a decision but if you're a Westbrook fan, these are definitely a must-cop.

According to Sole Collector, these will be coming out on Tuesday, November 12th for $125 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping or if these are a skip.

Image via Nike

