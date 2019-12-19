Russell Westbrook and Jordan Brand officially introduced his third signature sneaker on Wednesday night - the Jordan Why Not? Zer0.3.

According to Nike, Westbrook's third signature is his lightest sneaker to date, and it also boasts the largest Zoom Air Bag in a Why Not? Zer0 signature shoe. One of the first things you'll notice when looking at the Why Not? Zer0.3 is the jagged midsole and decoupled outsole which, according to Nike, is inspired by one of Westbrook's favorite Js, the Air Jordan XXVIII.

Says Westbrook, per Nike:

“I don’t take it for granted that I have my own shoe with the Jordan Brand, and I’m extremely excited about this one. Not only does it have a balance of great technology and style, but it represents more than just me. It represents hope and inspiration, and aims to instill belief in the youth.”

The Why Not? Zer0.3 will make it's retail debut on January 2nd in a "Zer0 Noise" colorway, which represents "Westbrook channelling his passion for the game to drown out distractions on the court." A pink-themed "Heartbeat" colorway, a nod to Westbrook's twin girls, is scheduled to drop on January 9 and the black-based "The Family" iteration is pegged for February 27.

The apparel collection will drop on January 1 via Jordan.com and at select Foot Locker House of Hoops locations. Check out images of the three Why Not? Zer0.3 colorways below.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike