We are finally a few weeks deep into the return of the NBA season, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. If you've been keeping track, next week is the official start of the postseason, and fans are eager to see how it will all end up playing out. Some of the matchups are already determined, with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder locked in as the fourth and fifth seeds in the Western Conference. This is a particularly interesting matchup as James Harden and Russell Westbrook get to take on their old team while Chris Paul looks for revenge.

However, it seems as though the Houston Rockets will most likely have to begin this matchup down a man. According to team reporter Jonathan Feigen, it's expected that Westbrook will miss the first few games as he is dealing with a quad injury. This is an especially hard injury to handle and as of right now, Westbrook is undergoing treatment.

The Rockets are uncertain as to how long this treatment will have to last, as it is all contingent on how Westbrook responds to it. The Thunder are no joke and have been one of the surprise teams in the league this season. Without Westbrook, the Rockets could find their first-round opponent to be a lot tougher than they may have originally thought.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.