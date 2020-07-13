This past week, players from around the league made their way to Orlando as they get set to participate in the NBA's bubble idea. The players are being tested for the virus every single day and so far, the players within the bubble have been staying safe and maintaining the proper guidelines. However, some players have yet to head into the bubble, and for Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets, we now understand why.

Today, Westbrook to his Instagram account where he revealed that he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus prior to his flight to Orlando. This has forced him to stay at home until he tests negative for a couple of days in a row. Regardless, Westbrook says that he plans on going to Orlando soon and that he is excited to see his teammates again.

This is horrible news for the Rockets who have started practicing and getting back into game shape. Without Westbrook at practice, it is going to take a while before they can get their rotations back in a groove. Regardless, it appears as though Westbrook will be back on the court by the time the regular season resumes, on July 30th.

Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.