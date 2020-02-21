Russell Westbrook has consistently been one of the scrappiest players in the entire NBA. He's never been afraid to dish out his fair share of trash talk and he continues to be one of the best players in the league, especially when it comes to racking up triple-doubles. Last night, Westbrook's Houston Rockets were dominating the Golden State Warriors which is a team Westbrook has some history with. The Rockets were blowing out the Warriors by 35 points with just six minutes to go and that's when Westbrook decided to take action.

As you can see in the clip below, Westbrook goes up to the Warriors bench and begins chastizing Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson. Wiggins simply smiles in Westbrook's direction while Thompson gives the Rockets superstar a smug smirk. Eventually, Westbrook was escorted away and kicked out of the match.

The Rockets got the last laugh in the end as they improved to 35-20 on the season and are fifth in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are last in the entire league with an abysmal record of 12-44. Still, the Warriors have three championships in the last five years which is something Westbrook can't really say anything about considering he has zero.

We're sure the next time these two play, it will be filled with dramatics.