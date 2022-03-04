Russell Westbrook has been having a very bad season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and fans do not know what to make of it. At this point, it seems likely that Westbrook will be dealt in the offseason, which is bad news given what the Lakers gave up to go and get him.

Last night was a low point for Russ and the Lakers as they lost by 21 points to the Los Angeles Clippers. It was a pretty bad game for Westbrook, who ended up getting embarrassed by the likes of Reggie Jackson. Despite this, Westbrook isn't going down without some type of fight, and while speaking to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, he reiterated his intentions with the Lakers. While his role with the team hasn't always been concrete, he just wants to do what he can to win basketball games.

“My role and what I’m doing has changed every single night,” Westbrook said. “So I’m just trying to figure that out as I’m playing and to be able to benefit and help my team. But my expectations are still the same. I’m not a quitter. It’s not in my genes. I don’t quit, regardless of what the hell is going on. I’m going to fight to the end, and if it don’t work, that’s cool, too. I can live with the results. But I’m never going to give up or give in because of a little struggle that’s happening this time of the year.”

Hopefully, for Westbrook and the Lakers, these last 20 games are a lot more successful than the first 62. It's an uphill battle, but it's a necessary one if they want any chance at winning a ring this year.

