Russell Westbrook has been struggling with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and as a result, he has been slandered by fans. Unfortunately, some people have been taking this way too far. For instance, Nina Westbrook came out the other day and claimed that many were sending death threats to her and her family. Not to mention, Westbrook even had a brief spat with Skip Bayless, who has been calling her husband "Russell Westbrick" all season long.

Last night, Westbrook and the Lakers lost to the San Antonio Spurs, and after the game, Westbrook was asked about the death threats. Russ was fairly diplomatic about it all, however, he did note that this is unacceptable, and at the end of the day, his life is more than just about basketball.

“I 100% stand behind my wife and... it’s not just about this year,” Westbrook said. “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”

Death threats against athletes have been a thing for a very long time, and it has always been extremely corny. Hopefully, Westbrook and his family are able to find some peace, especially during this very difficult time.