Russell Westbrook used to be one of the best point guards in the game, however, over the last year or so, he has damaged his reputation around the league. It was clear that he did not fit well with the Los Angeles Lakers although this is something that was blamed on head coach Frank Vogel.

Since that time, there have been discussions about trading Russ. For now, it seems like the Lakers just want to keep Russ on board, especially since they have a new head coach in Darvin Ham, who seems pretty hellbent on helping Russ become the player he used to be.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

There are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to Westbrook, especially since he comes with a heft price tag of over $47 million. Despite this, Russ is already starting to field questions about whether or not he will tolerate coming off the bench.

As you can see in the tweet below, Russ did not take too kindly to the question as he just simply laughed it off the whole time. Russ isn't prepared to be a sixth-man just yet, which should be good news for Darvin Ham and the rest of the team.

