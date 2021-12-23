This season has already been one to forget for the Los Angeles Lakers. Of course, they could very easily turn things around right now, however, it's not going to be that easy. The team is playing with no chemistry at this point, and fans are sick and tired of the subpar product. Russell Westbrook's addition to the team brought forth optimism, but now, there are is a certain pessimism regarding whether or not he's even going to be with the team past the trade deadline.

After another bad loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, Westbrook actually spoke about the team and what they have to do moving forward. As you can imagine, there was a lot of frustration in his voice, and at this point, the team is simply fed up of being asked the exact same questions all the time.

“I mean that’s obvious. Everybody knows that, but nobody cares. They don’t want to hear that. That’s just reality. Because every game we get asked the same question of ‘Hey, can you guys figure it out.’ But everybody obviously knows that we haven’t been able to see what our team can actually be like thus far," Westbrook said. “But we understand that, and like I just said, our job is to be able to keep our head down, stay locked in on one common goal and that’s at the end of the year just winning a championship and to do that is not going to be easy. It’s not going to be an easy road. And we understand that and have to stay with it and continue to move forward.”

With Christmas coming soon, the Lakers are going to need some sort of miracle to become contenders again. If you're a Lakers fan, all you can do is pray at this point.

