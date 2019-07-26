Russell Westbrook is now a member of the Houston Rockets and even as a type that, it still doesn't seem real. It seemed like Westbrook would be with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the rest of his career but as is usually the case in professional sports, plans change. Today, Westbrook was introduced to the Rockets media and commented on his departure from OKC, as well as his rekindled partnership with James Harden.

"I can't take on the next journey without thanking the Oklahoma City Thunder," Westbrook said. Sam [Presti], Mr. Bennett, the whole Thunder organization, just for taking me in, drafting me, it's something that I never would have thought of being there. And now being able to come and reunite with James it's another great chapter in my life."

Westbrook also got to put on his Rockets uniform for the first time where he will be rocking the number 0, as he infamously did with the Thunder. The former NBA MVP looks pretty happy to be in his new threads and Rockets fans will surely be excited about the upcoming season. Harden and Westbrook had considerable success together in OKC so perhaps a reunion on the Rockets could create a championship contender.

It's impossible not to be excited about seeing him in Houston come October.